Outdoor Dining Approved During Phase 3 of “Restore Illinois”
Governor JB Pritzker during COVID-19 Update
Governor Pritzker announced updates to Phase 3 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan. When the state reaches Phase 3, bars and restaurants will have the option to resume operations for outdoor seating only. Tables must be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed, and other precautions and guidance will be issued. Municipalities are encouraged to help restaurants and bars expand their outdoor seating options.
All state parks will reopen on May 29. All concession will reopen as well under guidelines set for our retail and food service businesses in Phase 3. Illinois will permit the re-opening of indoor and outdoor tennis facilities with Illinois Department of Public Health safety precautions and capacity limits. For golf, in Phase 3, courses can allow foursomes out on the same tee times. Carts will also be permitted with one person per cart, or one immediate household per cart. With the new ten person gathering limit for all activities in Phase 3, boating or camping with up to ten people will be permitted. The state will be providing guidance on how other outdoor recreational businesses, such as driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges, and paintball courses can safely open their doors in Phase 3.
Illinois is currently on-track to reach Phase 3 by the end of this month.