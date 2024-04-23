Over 10 Months Ago A Bolingbrook House Was Destroyed By Fire, Today The Open Wounds Still An Eyesore

If you’ve ever travelled along 127th Street just west of Essington Road in Bolingbrook, you may have a seen the charred remains of a two-story house. It looks like the fire just happened at 2 Fairfax Ct., but it occurred nearly a year ago. On June 11th in 2023, the fire started on the covered front porch doing damage to the entire house and flames shot up to the second floor rendering the home uninhabitable. Cause of blaze is not known and there were no injuries.

Residents have wondered why the home hasn’t been bulldozed within the last 10 months. There is fencing around the house. WJOL reached out to the Bolingbrook Fire Department and can report that permits have been filed for a complete teardown and rebuild. Bolingbrook Fire Chief Jeff LaJoie told WJOL that he, “expects to see some work there shortly.”