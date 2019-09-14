OVER 2,000 FETAL REMAINS DISCOVERED IN UNINCORPORATED WILL COUNTY
On September 12, 2019 at approximately 3:30pm, the Will County Coroner’s Office received a telephone call from an attorney representing the family of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer who passed away on September 3, 2019. The attorney informed the Coroner’s Office that while going through the doctor’s personal property they discovered what appeared to be fetal remains and requested that the Will County Coroner’s Office provide proper removal. The Coroner’s Office contacted the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Will County Sheriff’s Office regarding the information conveyed by the attorney.
Will County Sheriff’s Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators and representatives from the Will County Coroner’s Office arrived at an address in unincorporated Will County. Personnel were directed to an area of the property where 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were located. The Will County Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains.
The family is cooperating fully with this investigation. There is no evidence that any medical procedures were conducted at the property. This is an ongoing joint effort investigation by the Will County Coroner’s Office, the Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.