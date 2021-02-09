Over 45.6 Million Wagered On Super Bowl In Illinois
Betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl 55 are displayed on monitors at the Circa resort and casino sports book, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Initial projections from the Illinois Gaming Board show that over 45-point-six million dollars was bet on the Super Bowl in the state. Bets could be made on everything from the outcome of the game, the score, the score differential, and who would win the MVP down to the outcome of the coin toss at the beginning of the game. Total state tax revenue from the betting is expected to exceed one-point-one million dollars. Sports betting was legalized in Illinois last year.