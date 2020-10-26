      Breaking News
Over 59-Million Americans Have Voted So Far

Oct 26, 2020 @ 5:09am
"I Voted Stickers" (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Early voting numbers continue to climb. With just over a week before the election, over 59-million people have voted early. That’s over 42-percent of the total number of people who voted in 2016. Most of those have been mail-in ballots. Texas is leading the charge in early voting with over seven-million ballots cast already. Nearly 240 million citizens are eligible to vote in this year’s election, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

