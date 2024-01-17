1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Overdraft Fees Could Drop To As Low As $3 Under New President Biden Proposal

January 17, 2024 11:59AM CST
Share
FILE - A customer makes a transaction at a bank of automatic teller machines in the Queens borough of New York on March 24, 2020. The cost to overdraw a bank account could drop to as little as $3 under a proposal announced by the White House, the latest move by the Biden administration to combat fees it says pose an unnecessary burden on American consumers, particularly those living paycheck to paycheck. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The cost to overdraw a bank account could drop to as little as $3 under a proposal announced by the White House, the latest move by the Biden administration to combat fees it says pose an unnecessary burden on American consumers, particularly those living paycheck to paycheck.

The change could potentially eliminate billions of dollars in fee revenue for the nation’s biggest banks, which were gearing up for a battle even before Wednesday’s announcement.

Under the proposal, banks would have to show how much it costs for them to run overdraft services, or instead charge a benchmark fee that could be as little as $3.

Popular Posts

1

Owner Will Be Responsible For Cost Of Clean-Up
2

Significant Winter Storm With Up to 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Will County
3

One Person Dead Following Crash on I-55 Over The Weekend
4

Bus Carrying Asylum Seekers Stops In Manhattan, Joliet
5

Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year

Recent Posts