Overnight closures on I-80 at Wheeler Avenue

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of ongoing efforts to replace the bridge carrying Wheeler Avenue over Interstate 80, in Joliet, overnight lane closures, accompanied by 15-minute full expressway traffic stops, are scheduled to take place over four consecutive nights beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Sept. 11.

The closures are necessary to safely install steel support beams for a new Wheeler Avenue bridge over the expressway. To complete the work, motorists should expect various overnight lane closures in both directions of I-80 near Wheeler Avenue, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday through Thursday, with full stops for no longer than 15 minutes at a time starting at 1 a.m. each night. The work is anticipated to be completed by 5:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

The $5.7 million project will replace the existing bridge with a new structure that will accommodate the widening of I-80. New storm sewers and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps also will be installed. The project is to be completed by the end of this year.

Motorists should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.