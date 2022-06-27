Overnight closures on Rowell Avenue in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of the ongoing efforts to rebuild the eastbound Interstate 80 bridge over Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, in Joliet, a full closure is scheduled to take place on Rowell Avenue, between Linden and Haven avenues from, weather permitting, 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 29.
The closure is necessary to facilitate a concrete pour to construct the deck of the new eastbound bridge over Rowell Avenue, anticipated to be completed by the end of this year. A detour will direct motorists to Richards Street, Fourth Street and Mills Road. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
The overall project includes replacing the existing eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, with new wider structures, installing new signage and modernized LED lights, reconstructing, and widening eastbound I-80 from Gardner Street to Rowell Avenue. Work is expected to be completed late 2022. Once the eastbound bridges are nearing completion, focus will turn to the bridges in the westbound directions.