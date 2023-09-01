Overnight closures on Rowell Avenue in Joliet Next Weel

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the westbound Interstate 80 bridge over Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, in Joliet, a full closure will be required over two consecutive nights on Rowell Avenue to remove the existing structure.

To complete the work, Rowell Avenue between Linden and Haven avenues will be closed in both directions, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept. 8.

During that time, a detour will direct Rowell Avenue motorists to Richards Street, Fourth Street and Mills Road. The removal work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The $38.3 million project, which involves replacing the existing bridge with a new structure to accommodate the widening of I-80, is anticipated to be completed fall 2024.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The overall I-80 project will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox, while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion. Interchanges will be rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Illinois 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street, with a new flyover ramp linking southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80 to improve traffic flow and safety. More than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced, including those over the Des Plaines River.