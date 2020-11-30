      Breaking News
Overnight Fire In Lockport: Building Collapses

Nov 30, 2020 @ 7:59am
Lockport Fire companies responded to an overnight fire at 14606 Archer Avenue. The structure was a metal pole building (50 x 100) that sat on the rear of the property approximately 350 feet off Archer.

According to Lockport Fire Chief John O’Connor, “The building was fully involved upon our arrival in a non-hydranted area and ended up being a total loss. The building collapsed making it difficult to reach some of the hot spots.”

No injuries reported.

Fire investigators from Lockport Fire, Lockport Police and MABAS 15 investigated the fire.

