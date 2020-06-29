Overnight I-55 Pavement Repairs in Will County
Patching project with lane closures to last through November
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that pavement patching will take place on Interstate 55 between Weber Road and just south of Interstate 80, in Will County, beginning, weather permitting, Monday, June 29.
To complete the work, motorists should expect lane closures starting at 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday. Work will begin in the southbound lanes at Weber Road and move to the rest of the expressway over the summer.
At least one lane in each direction will remain open during construction. The project is expected to be completed in November.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. Illinois State Police will be patrolling the work zone to enforce all traffic laws.