Overnight Lane Closures For Safety Upgrades on I-80

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that overnight lane closures are scheduled starting May 1 on Interstate 80 in Joliet for the installation of shoulder rumble strips, part of several traffic and safety improvements planned throughout the corridor.

Starting May 1, weather permitting, single lane closures will take place for several weeks in both directions of I-80, from U.S. 30 to the Will County line west of I-55, during the following time periods:

Eastbound: Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning; Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday; and Saturday from 8 p.m. to noon Sunday.

Westbound: Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning; Friday from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, and Saturday from 9 p.m. to noon Sunday.

To help manage congestion, the closures will occur in stretches of no more than five miles.

The project is expected to be complete by mid-June.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Reported at the RUSH meeting Thursday night, along I-80, in addition to the rumble strips, IDOT is planning to install overhead digital message boards to better relay traffic conditions, as well as working to expand Emergency Traffic Patrol to assist in incident management. The department also is rebuilding the interchange at U.S. 30, with new ramp alignments and capacity enhancements on I-80.