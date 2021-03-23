Overnight Lane, Ramp Closures on I-80 in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs to the bridge carrying eastbound Interstate 80 over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will require overnight lane and ramp closures, weather permitting, tomorrow, Wednesday, March 24. Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the right lane on the eastbound I-80 bridge and the ramps from Meadow Avenue and Center Street/Raynor Avenue to eastbound I-80 will be closed.
Two eastbound lanes will remain open and westbound I-80 will not be impacted. All lanes and ramps are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday, March 25. A detour will direct Center Street/Raynor Avenue traffic via I-80 westbound to Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) to connect with eastbound I-80. Meadow Avenue motorists are advised to use Larkin Avenue, or Chicago Street (Illinois 53) entrance ramps as alternatives.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.