      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Overnight Lane, Ramp Closures on I-80 in Joliet

Mar 23, 2021 @ 12:23pm

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs to the bridge carrying eastbound Interstate 80 over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will require overnight lane and ramp closures, weather permitting, tomorrow, Wednesday, March 24. Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the right lane on the eastbound I-80 bridge and the ramps from Meadow Avenue and Center Street/Raynor Avenue to eastbound I-80 will be closed.

Two eastbound lanes will remain open and westbound I-80 will not be impacted. All lanes and ramps are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday, March 25. A detour will direct Center Street/Raynor Avenue traffic via I-80 westbound to Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) to connect with eastbound I-80. Meadow Avenue motorists are advised to use Larkin Avenue, or Chicago Street (Illinois 53) entrance ramps as alternatives.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Popular Posts
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Will County
Joliet Police Crisis Negotiators Help End Night of Terror
Joliet West Field House Vaccine Clinic Surpasses 20K Vaccines Administered
Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk Will Host Press Conference Regarding the Jefferson Street Bridge
Joliet Police Discover Guns and Drugs During Afternoon Traffic Stop