Overnight Road Work On I-55 In Bolingbrook
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that pavement repairs on the outbound Stevenson Expressway (Interstate 55) bridge, over Illinois 53, in Bolingbrook, will require overnight lane closures, weather permitting, Saturday, March 7.
In order to complete the work, the outbound right lane will be closed between 11 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. Two lanes will remain open at all times. Northbound traffic will not be affected.
A project made possible by the Rebuild Illinois capital program will replace the bridge deck for I-55 over Illinois 53. Funding for the project is included in IDOT’s Fiscal Year 20-25 Multi-Year Plan.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.