Overnight Roadwork On I-80 & I-55 To Begin Sept. 10th

Construction on parts of I-80 and I-55 will commence on September 10th according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The overnight roadwork will consist of patching maintenance work along I-80 from the Will/Kendall County Line to the Des Plaines River. The other location scheduled for patch work will be on I-55 from the Des Plaines River to Weber Road. Total project cost is $625,000 according to IDOT. Tentative start date of Sept. 10. The majority of the work will take place overnight. No daytime lane closures anticipated.