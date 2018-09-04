Overnight Roadwork On I-80 & I-55 To Begin Sept. 10th
By Monica DeSantis
|
Sep 4, 2018 @ 5:00 AM

Construction on parts of I-80 and I-55 will commence on September 10th according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The overnight roadwork will consist of patching maintenance work along I-80 from the Will/Kendall County Line to the Des Plaines River. The other location scheduled for patch work will be on I-55 from the Des Plaines River to Weber Road. Total project cost is $625,000 according to IDOT. Tentative start date of Sept. 10. The majority of the work will take place overnight. No daytime lane closures anticipated.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chicago Mayor Not Seeking Third Term Firefighters Used Ladders To Rescue Injured Man Huge Apartment Fire in Downtown Plainfield New Restaurant/Bar Opening To Replace Traditions Accused Joliet Murderer Released On Bond Joliet Councilman Set To Retire
Comments