      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Overturned Semi Closes All Lanes of Southbound 55 after Route 126

Dec 28, 2020 @ 11:20am
Another semi overturns on Southbound I-55. (Monica DeSantis Photo)

All lanes of southbound Interstate 55 were closed just before Lockport Rd. from a semi that was on its side and blocked all lanes. Crews responded to the overturned semi, carrying about 30,000 pounds of tires, just before 10:45 this morning. As of 12:15 this afternoon, traffic was able to get by in the two left lanes, but traffic was forced off to Route 126, creating a gridlock through downtown Plainfield.

