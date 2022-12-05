Oxford Dictionaries Names ‘Goblin Mode’ Its Word Of The Year

LONDON (AP) – Oxford Dictionaries has announced its 2022 word of the year: “goblin mode.”

It defines the term as “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

First seen on Twitter in 2009, “goblin mode” gained popularity in 2022 as people around the world emerged uncertainly from pandemic lockdowns.

The word of the year is intended to reflect “the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months.”

For the first time, this year’s winning phrase was chosen by public vote, from among three finalists selected by Oxford Languages lexicographers: goblin mode, metaverse and the hashtag IStandWith.