Ozinga Employee Finds Dead Body In Des Plains River

Joliet Fire Department/md

On September 6, 2022, at 7:15 AM, Officers were called to the 500 block of Railroad Street along the west bank of the Des Plaines River in regard to a body located in the river. Further investigation revealed that a lifeless male body was located in the river by an Ozinga Concrete employee. Members of the Joliet Fire Department retrieved the body from the river. A representative of the Will County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and pronounced the male deceased. Identification of the victim and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime

Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.