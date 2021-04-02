      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Ozzy Osbourne Backs Wife Sharon Amid Talk Show Scandal

Apr 2, 2021 @ 9:47am

Ozzy Osbourne is throwing his support behind his wife. He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Sharon with his hand over his ear as if he’s listening to the audience. He captioned telling his fans he can’t hear them and added the hashtag Team Sharon. His wife left the talk show “The Talk” last week after being accused of being racist. The issues initially started when she defended Piers Morgan on air over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and got in a heated debate over it with her co-host.

Popular Posts
LIMITED Number of COVID Vaccines Available for 60+ Population in Will County
Update: Man Identified Following Single Vehicle Crash in Joliet Sunday Night
Scene75 Entertainment Center to Open a 135,000 Sq. Ft. Location in Romeoville
Off-Duty Joliet Police Officer Arrested for Domestic Battery
Joliet Police Arrest An Alleged Gang Member During Traffic Stop