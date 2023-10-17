Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski Reappointed to American Public Transportation Association Board

Rick Kwasneski, who has served on the Pace Suburban Bus Board of Directors since 2002 and as Chairman since 2006, has been reappointed to the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Board of Directors. Kwasneski will serve a three-year term to advance public transportation priorities on a national level.

“Fast and reliable public transportation ensures access for all,” said Kwasneski. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to contribute to APTA’s mission, and I am committed to being an active and engaged advocate for the needs of APTA’s 1500 public and private organizations and the communities we serve.”

The APTA Board of Directors serves as part of the governing and policy-making body of the Association. The Board of Directors oversees the administrative, financial, legal, health and welfare of the association, on behalf of Association members. APTA, a nonprofit international transportation association, advocates for federal funding and policies, conducts research, provides technical expertise and consulting services, develops workforce development programs, hosts educational conferences and seminars, and coordinates 135 subject-matter working committees.