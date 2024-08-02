Pace to Host “Activate Joliet” on August 3

Free community safety celebration to include live music and food

Pace invites all to celebrate safety at “ Activate Joliet ,” a free community event on August 3, 2024, from 12 PM-3 PM at 50 S. Chicago St. in Joliet, IL. The event, funded by a Station Activation Award from the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), will feature live music, food (while supplies last), caricatures, games, and a touch-a-bus experience.

“We are thrilled to host this celebration of safety and community in Joliet,” said Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski. “Thanks to funding from the RTA, we can provide a day filled with music, food, and fun activities for everyone while they explore our vehicles and meet our dedicated team.”

“Activate Joliet” Pace is being held in coordination with the annual Joliet City Center Partnership Kidz Fest to promote safety and security, increase ridership, and celebrate Pace’s 40th anniversary.