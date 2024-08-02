Pace to Host “Activate Joliet” on August 3
Free community safety celebration to include live music and food
Pace invites all to celebrate safety at “Activate Joliet,” a free community event on August 3, 2024, from 12 PM-3 PM at 50 S. Chicago St. in Joliet, IL. The event, funded by a Station Activation Award from the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), will feature live music, food (while supplies last), caricatures, games, and a touch-a-bus experience.
“We are thrilled to host this celebration of safety and community in Joliet,” said Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski. “Thanks to funding from the RTA, we can provide a day filled with music, food, and fun activities for everyone while they explore our vehicles and meet our dedicated team.”
“Activate Joliet” Pace is being held in coordination with the annual Joliet City Center Partnership Kidz Fest to promote safety and security, increase ridership, and celebrate Pace’s 40th anniversary.
“This event provides an opportunity for everyone to experience our new Joliet Transit Center and its many passenger amenities,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “We aim to encourage everyone to try Pace services, which offer a safe, affordable, and convenient travel option for all.”
In May, the RTA announced funding for eight Transit Station Activation projects designed to improve public safety and foster a sense of community near CTA, Metra, and Pace stations and stops. Pace’s Joliet Transit Center was selected from a group of nearly 20 applicants submitted in the 2024 Community Planning Call for Projects following the RTA Public Transit Safety and Security Summit in February 2024.