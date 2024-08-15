Paddle, explore or hang out at Forest Preserve programs

Wake up with a recreational kayak program during the Forest Preserve’s Rise and Shine Paddle on Aug. 22 at Monee Reservoir. (Forest Preserve photo)

Here are the programs for the Forest Preserve District of Will County for the week of Aug. 19. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Rise and Shine Paddle: 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Wake up with a recreational paddle touring the lake and watching for its inhabitants. Then treat yourself to doughnuts and coffee. This is a recreational program; previous kayaking experience is recommended. Cost: $20 per person; $10 per person without watercraft rental. Ages 18 or older. Register by Aug. 21.

Museum Campus Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in for self-guided exploration of the campus. Visit the 18th-century-era Traders Cabin or peek inside the Native American longhouse. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home. Free, all ages.

Hummingbird Hangout: 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 25, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Bring your chair, enjoy a light breakfast buffet and delight as migrating hummingbirds flit back and forth overhead. Drop in anytime from 9 a.m. to noon. A roving naturalist will share hummingbird facts and answer questions. Free, all ages.