1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Panel Votes To Add COVID Shots To Recommended Vaccinations

October 20, 2022 2:41PM CDT
Share
Panel Votes To Add COVID Shots To Recommended Vaccinations

NEW YORK (AP) – A panel of U.S. vaccine experts says COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults.

The panel’s unanimous decision Thursday has no immediate effect.

COVID-19 shots already are recommended for virtually all Americans.

Rather, it would put the shots on the annually updated lists of what vaccinations doctors should be routinely offering to patients, alongside shots for polio, measles and hepatitis.

The panel’s decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government’s advice on how to prevent disease.

Popular Posts

1

Another Arrest Made in "Operation Triple P"
2

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
3

Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car
4

A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year
5

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man

Recent Posts