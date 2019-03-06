Parents and Community Members Invited To Visit With Joliet District 86 Superintendent

Community members are invited to visit with Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse at two upcoming Superintendent Chats. The first event will take place on March 20, 2019 at Washington Junior High School from 3:30-4:30 p.m. This will be an opportunity to talk with Dr. Rouse in an informal setting. Also in attendance will be principals from T.E. Culbertson Elementary, Eisenhower Academy, Edna Keith Elementary, Washington Junior High, and Woodland Elementary schools. Washington is located on the corner of Richards Street and Fourth Avenue. The event will take place in the gymnasium. Please park and enter from the Fourth Avenue parking lot.

A second District 86 Superintendent Chat is scheduled for May 13, 2019 at Hufford Junior High School, 1125 N. Larkin Avenue, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Dr. Rouse will be joined by principals from M.J. Cunningham Elementary, Farragut Elementary, Forest Park Individual Education School, Hufford Junior High, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Carl Sandburg Elementary, and Taft Elementary schools. People may stop by any time during these events; registration is not required.