Parents In Naperville Demand Children Return To In-Person Learning Full Time

Mar 15, 2021 @ 11:48am
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A large group of suburban parents are demanding that their children return to school for in-person classes full-time. Hundreds of people representing at least nine school districts gathered for a rally yesterday in Naperville. The demonstrators want to be given the option of returning their kids to the classroom five days a week. Some parents says their kids feel isolated, and that lessons via Zoom sometimes aren’t effective.

