Parents Of Oswego Man Convicted Of Murdering Family Filed Lawsuit

The parents of an Oswego man convicted of murdering his wife and children are taking legal action. Christopher Vaughn’s parents filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that investigators misled the grand jury in the case, which violated their son’s constitutional right to a fair legal process. Vaughn found guilty of the murders of his wife and children in 2007. He received four life sentences from a Will County judge.