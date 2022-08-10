1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Fox Sports
9:00pm - 12:00am

Parents Of Oswego Man Convicted Of Murdering Family Filed Lawsuit

August 10, 2022 1:03PM CDT
Share
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The parents of an Oswego man convicted of murdering his wife and children are taking legal action.  Christopher Vaughn’s parents filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that investigators misled the grand jury in the case, which violated their son’s constitutional right to a fair legal process.  Vaughn found guilty of the murders of his wife and children in 2007.  He received four life sentences from a Will County judge.

Illinois Department of Corrections

Popular Posts

1

Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
2

IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
3

Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
4

Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
5

Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Recent Posts