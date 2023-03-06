Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral Set To Reopen In December 2024

PARIS (AP) — French officials say the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is going fast enough to allow its reopening to visitors and faithful at the end of 2024.

That’s less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof.

An exhibit near the monument pays tribute to hundreds of artisans working on it.

The army general in charge of the colossal reconstruction said the cathedral’s iconic spire, which collapsed in the fire, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year.

He said “the return of the spire in Paris’ sky will … be the symbol that we are winning the battle of Notre Dame.”

France’s Culture Minister said the work will continue after the reopening to public.