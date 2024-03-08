1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony To Be Held During Sunset On July 26

March 8, 2024 2:41PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

PARIS (AP) — Organizers say the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics along the river Seine will be held during sunset.

It’s the first time an Olympic opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium setting, in line with the Paris organizers’ motto: “Games Wide Open.”

About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route.

Organizers said the open-air event will start on July 26 at 7:30 p.m. Paris time.

They said the ceremony will offer “an unprecedented experience, using the natural light of the setting sun with all its nuances to illuminate the river promenade of all the world’s best athletes along the Seine, in the heart of the capital.”

Popular Posts

1

Woman Allegedly Shoots Boyfriend For Trying To Break Up With Her
2

One Arrested Following Homer Glen Shooting
3

Three Arrested Following Fleeing Traffic Stop
4

Governor Pritzker Announces $28M In Grants To Provide Free Food To Illinois Communities
5

Local Drug Store Closing Within Weeks

Recent Posts