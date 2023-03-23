Park Outside: Hyundai, Kia Recall Vehicles Due To Fire Risk

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of over 571,000 SUVs and minivans in the U.S. to park them outdoors because the tow hitch harnesses can catch fire while they are parked or being driven.

The Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles. Affected Hyundais include the 2019 to 2023 Santa Fe, the 2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, the 2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in hybrid and the 2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz.

The only Kia affected is the Carnival minivan from 2022 and 2023.

All have Hyundai or Kia tow hitch harnesses.

The automakers say water can get into a circuit board and cause a short circuit.

Dealers will remove a fuse and tow hitch module until a fix is ready.

Later they’ll install a new fuse and wire extension.