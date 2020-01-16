Parts of Splash Station to Reopen Summer of 2020
Lazy River at Splash Station in Joliet/courtesy Joliet Park District
It was in April of 2019 that the Joliet Park District announced the closing of the Splash Station Water Park. The news came after the Joliet Park District’s referendum failed to pass and a subsidy of 120 thousand dollars was not approved by the Joliet City Council. Now the Park District is announcing that the water park will reopen parts of the facility for the summer of 2020. The district has stated that Lazy River and its connected water slides will not reopen. In a statement to the public executive director Brad Staab said ““Right now we are looking at a limited schedule and portions of the park being open in 2020. We believe a community like ours should have outdoor swimming in the summer. We’re working to make that happen, while being conscious of our budget.” It’s believed that with only parts of the park reopening that admission costs will also be going down for the public.