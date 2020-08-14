Passenger Of Motorcycle Dies Following Crash in Channahon
The Will County Coroner Office is reporting the death of Danielle R. Rachford a 32 year old female resident of Geneva, IL who was pronounced deceased at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday August 12, 2020, at St. Jospeh Medical Center ER in Joliet. Ms. Rachford was the passenger of a motorcycle that collided with a fixed object 2 miles east of Canal Street in Channahon, IL. The Will County Sheriff’s Office will reconstruct the accident. The Channahon Police Department will assist with the incident. The autopsy has been completed. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later time pending police, autopsy, and toxicological reports.