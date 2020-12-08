Passenger With Outstanding Will County Arrest Warrants Charged After He Grabs Steering Wheel And Crashes
David Garcia
A Joliet man with four active Will County arrest warrants has been arrested for endangering the life and health of a child among other offenses. On December 7th at about 6:55 p.m. Joliet Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of West Jefferson Street in reference to a traffic crash. Upon arrival, Officers determined that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was driven by a female and 32 year old David Garcia. was a passenger as well as a one-year old child in a car seat in the backseat.
Further investigation indicated that Garcia and the female were involved in an argument prior to the crash. During the argument, Garcia grabbed the steering wheel from the front passenger seat and intentionally veered the vehicle to the left, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, striking an unoccupied parked vehicle in a nearby business parking lot. Garcia indicated to the driver that he had multiple warrants for his arrest and he then fled the scene of the crash on foot. Officers checking the area located Garcia hiding between vehicles in a nearby parking lot and placed him into custody without incident. The driver and child were uninjured in the crash.
Garcia was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Jail for the offenses of Endangering Life/Health of a Child, Criminal Damage to Property, Reckless Conduct, Obstructing a Peace Officer and four active Will County arrest warrants.