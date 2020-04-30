Passing of Father Peter from St. Ann’s Church In Channahon

Father Peter Paul Jarosa
A local priest who most recently served at a church in Channahon has died. His obituary is below.
Reverend Peter Paul Jarosz, age 57, entered into Eternal Life on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Father Peter was born on April 29, 1962 to the late Peter and Harriet (Janik).
He is survived by his loving brothers, Jerome (Marylin), and Mark (Filomena); fond uncle to Keith (Efthemia), Christopher (Sara), Matthew, Kimberly (Anthony) Alessi, Nathaniel (Kimberly), Mark, Zachary and many caring family members, friends and Most Reverend Priest brothers and Deacons.
Father Peter was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Peter and Harriet; his dear brother, Richard; and his loving sister-in-law, Katherine.
Father Peter attended St. Leonard Grammar School in Berwyn, IL as well as Sisters of St. Joseph in LaGrange. Following grade school, he went on to graduate from Lawrence High School Seminary, Mt. Calvary, WI; Niles College Seminary of Loyola University, Niles, IL; St. Mary of the Lake Seminary, Mundelein, IL; and Sacred Heart School of Theology, Hales Corners, WI.
In November of 1988 Father Peter became a Transitional Deaconate at the St. Charles Borremeo Pastoral Center, followed by a Deacon at Holy Ghost in Wood Dale, IL, and in June of 1989 he was ordained to the Priesthood by Bishop Joseph Imesch of the Diocese of Joliet.
Father Peter served as an Associate Pastor at Visitation Parish, Elmhurst, St. Walter Parish, Roselle and St. Isadore Parish, Bloomingdale. He also served as Pastor for Christ the King Parish in Lombard and most recently at St. Ann Parish in Channahon.
In addition to his pastoral responsibilities, Father Peter served as Chaplain for the DuPage County Serra Club for Vocations, Elmhurst Hospital, Central DuPage Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and the Poor Clares Monastery in Minooka, IL.
He was the Vice President of the Women’s Choice Services in Lombard and Crest Hill, active in the Diocesan Pro Life Action Committee, Board Member of the Illinois Citizens for Life, Chaplain of Stateville Prison in Joliet, Board President of the Upper Room Crisis Life for Priests, Brothers and Deacons, an organizer of Priest and Seminarian Prayer Line with the Poor Clares of Minooka, the Priest Cluster Chairman and board member of the Diocesan Young Adult Ministry, a member of the Deanery Priest Advisors, on the Council of Catholic Women, the Council of Catholic Nurses, and a part of the Vocation Committee for Hispanic Seminarians.
He enjoyed missionary trips to Haiti, Philippines and loved to sing and be in choirs throughout his life. He will be dearly missed by all knew him.
Visitation for Reverend Peter Paul Jarosz will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus per his request. Father Peter will be laid to rest at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles, IL with his parents.