Pat Quinn Endorses Garcia In Chicago Mayor’s Race

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2015 file photo, Former Gov. Pat Quinn speaks with the media in Chicago. Quinn is pitching a redistricting plan he says will meet constitutional muster. The Democrat proposed an 11-member commission appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court in a plan Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. The plan comes days after the high court rejected a petition-driven ballot measure that would've also given allowed a commission to draw legislative boundaries instead of elected officials. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is standing behind U.S. Representative Jesús “Chuy” García in the Chicago mayor’s race. Quinn endorsed the congressman, saying Garcia “has an unrivaled record of delivering for Chicago.” Quinn decided to back Garcia and not fellow mayoral candidate Paul Vallas. With Vallas as his running mate, then-incumbent Governor Quinn lost to the Republican ticket of Bruce Rauner and Evelyn Sanguinetti in 2014.