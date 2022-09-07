Patchy Fog In Will County

National Weather Service

Areas of dense fog will continue developing through sunrise. Visibilities of 1 mile or less will be common, at times dropping under one half mile. If you encounter fog, slow down, increase following distance, and use your low beam headlines. Conditions will improve after 8 AM.

After morning patchy fog erodes, pleasant and mostly sunny conditions are expected today and through the end of the week with slightly warmer conditions Thursday and Friday. The next rain chances move in mainly Saturday evening into Sunday night.