Pay No Attention To The Sign: Trucks Will Be Allowed To Use Route 53 Near Compass Blvd

Improvements are close to completion for the temporary entrance/exit into the Third Coast Intermodal park in Joliet. NorthPoint built the 3.3 million square foot space upon approval from Joliet, but part of the agreement is that trucks could not enter or exit onto Route 53. Due to the TRO (temporary restraining order) in March of 2024 with Centerpoint, NorthPoint has no other option than to use Route 53. IDOT has granted temporary access until the legal battle with CenterPoint comes to a conclusion. WJOL reached out to IDOT, they are not aware of the timeline for completion and said it’s now in the hands of the developer to open when they are completed.