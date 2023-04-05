Paying For Paradise? Hawaii Mulls Fees For Ecotourism Crush

HONOLULU (AP) — Taking care of Hawaii’s unique natural environment takes time, people and money.

Now Hawaii wants tourists to help pay for it as more tourists choose hiking over golf, with social media driving them to increasingly remote places.

Lawmakers propose having tourists pay for a yearlong license or pass to visit state parks and trails.

The amount is still to be determined.

The governor campaigned last year on a platform of having all tourists pay a $50 fee to enter Hawaii.

Lawmakers have promoted their parks approach instead. Either policy would be a first of its kind for a U.S. state.