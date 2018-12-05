PCHS Celtic Earns A Perfect Score on His ACT

Christopher Cokinos, a junior at Providence Catholic High School recently found out he earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT test. Cokinos is from Orland Park, Illinois and is a graduate from Cardinal Joseph Bernardin School and St. Francis of Assisi Parish.

A perfect score of 36 is a rare feat with just 0.195% of all recent test takers earning the coveted score.

He credits the faculty and staff at Providence Catholic for his continued academic success. “Ms. Dawn Gura and Mr. Tom Lenahan have impacted me at PCHS, he said.” “Ms. Gura instilled in me the passion and drive to succeed not only in the classroom, but in the world around me early on in my high school career.” “Mr. Lenahan sparked my interest in American history and politics with his exciting teaching style and his ability to connect whatever we are learning about with our personal lives.” Cokinos hopes to attend Georgetown University and major in Political Science with the hopes of becoming a United States Congressman.

Cokinos has been very active outside the classroom at PCHS. He is also a member of the Scholastic Bowl Team, the Mock Trial Team, the Augustinian Youth Ministry, Habitat for Humanity, Student Augustinian Values Institute, and the Peer Leadership program. During his three years at Providence Catholic he has been awarded the Algebra I Honors Award, Biology Honors Award, English I Honors Award, AP United States History Award, Geometry Honors Award, Chemistry Honors Award, and Spanish 2 Award.