      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Peaceful Protests In Romeoville and Plainfield

Jun 8, 2020 @ 6:51am
Romeoville Protest

Protests in Plainfield and Romeoville over the weekend following the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. Hundreds of protesters marched to demand an end to police brutality.  Protesters remained on the sidewalk to allow for traffic to continue. Protesters held signs while vehicles passing by honked their horns in support. Protesters lied down on their stomachs for 9 minutes the amount of time that officer Chauvin put his knee to the neck of George Floyd. Many remarking that had trouble breathing and didn’t have a knee pressed to their neck.

 

Romeoville Protest
Romeoville Protest
Romeoville Protest
Romeoville Protest

Protest in Plainfeild

Plainfield Protest

 

 

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 658 New Coronavirus Cases on Monday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington