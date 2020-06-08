Peaceful Protests In Romeoville and Plainfield
Romeoville Protest
Protests in Plainfield and Romeoville over the weekend following the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. Hundreds of protesters marched to demand an end to police brutality. Protesters remained on the sidewalk to allow for traffic to continue. Protesters held signs while vehicles passing by honked their horns in support. Protesters lied down on their stomachs for 9 minutes the amount of time that officer Chauvin put his knee to the neck of George Floyd. Many remarking that had trouble breathing and didn’t have a knee pressed to their neck.
Protest in Plainfeild