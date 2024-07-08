Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train In New Lenox

One man is dead after being struck by a Metra train in New Lenox. Rail officials say the incident happened this morning around 7:50 on the Southwest Service Line a quarter mile south of the Joliet Highway railroad crossing. They have been identified as 45-year-old Joshua Doss of New Lenox. Inbound and outbound service was impacted, but is now back to normal.



WJOL has learned that a pedestrian was hit by a train this morning, Monday, July 8th in New Lenox near Rt 30 and Cooper Rd. The death investigation is underway. Metra has been contacted.