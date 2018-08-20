Pedestrian Identified As Former Paramedic And Veteran

Illinois State Police have identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed along I-80 on Sunday, August 12th. According to the preliminary investigation, a Chrysler was traveling on I-80 westbound at Larkin Avenue when it fatally struck 69-year-old James D. Oostdyk. He was walking in the lanes of traffic just after midnight for reasons unknown.

The Will County Coroner lists Oostdyk as being from Yorkville, but his obiturary lists him as living in Joliet for the last five months. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a retired paramedic and firefighter and a former Sunday school teacher. According to his obituary, he loved carpentry, and was an accomplished wood worker. He loved his canine companion, Star.”

Funeral services and Interment will be held at Fred C Danes funeral home on Wednesday, August 22 and then at 11:00 a.m., at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. He is survived by his daughters, grandchildren sisters and brothers.