Pedestrian Identified As Former Paramedic And Veteran
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 20, 2018 @ 6:03 AM

Illinois State Police have identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed along I-80 on Sunday, August 12th. According to the preliminary investigation, a Chrysler was traveling on I-80 westbound at Larkin Avenue when it fatally struck 69-year-old James D. Oostdyk. He was walking in the lanes of traffic just after midnight for reasons unknown.

The Will County Coroner lists Oostdyk as being from Yorkville, but his obiturary lists him as living in Joliet for the last five months. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a retired paramedic and firefighter and a former Sunday school teacher. According to his obituary, he loved carpentry, and was an accomplished wood worker. He loved his canine companion, Star.”

Funeral services and Interment will be held at Fred C Danes funeral home on Wednesday, August 22 and then at 11:00 a.m., at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. He is survived by his daughters, grandchildren sisters and brothers.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man Gets Maximum 80 Year Sentence for Sexual Assaults Along I&M Canal Four More Rabid Bats in Will County All Star Line-Up Scheduled to Speak at Upcoming Substance Abuse Forum J.B. Pritzker Donates 20 Million-Dollars To Himself Aaron Schock Judge Banned From Government Cases Governor Rauner Vetoes Work Ethic Class For School Kids
Comments