Pedestrian Killed On I-55 In Will County

A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-55 at milepost 260 near Route 126 on Saturday just before midnight. Illinois State Police reporting the fatal crash. The driver of 2006 Silver Buick Lucerne was traveling southbound on I-55 in the center lane when the driver struck the pedestrian in the lane of traffic. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. All lanes of Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 260 were closed for the traffic crash investigation; all lanes were reopened at approximately 5:00 a.m. Will County Coroner’s office has not released the name of the pedestrian.