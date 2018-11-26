Pedestrian Killed on I-80 on Thanksgiving Night

A 23 year old man from Chicago Heights was killed on Thanksgiving night according to the Will County Coroner’s office. Brandon Johnson was a pedestrian walking along eastbound I-80 at mile marker 125 in Troy Township when he was hit by two vehicles at 6:50 p.m. The Illinois State Police is investigating the incident. The Will County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy on November 23rd and found Mr. Johnson sustained multiple injuries after being struck by two vehicles.