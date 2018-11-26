Pedestrian Killed on I-80 on Thanksgiving Night
By Monica DeSantis
|
Nov 26, 2018 @ 9:26 AM

A 23 year old man from Chicago Heights was killed on Thanksgiving night according to the Will County Coroner’s office. Brandon Johnson was a pedestrian walking along eastbound I-80 at mile marker 125 in Troy Township when he was hit by two vehicles at 6:50 p.m. The Illinois State Police is investigating the incident. The Will County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy on November 23rd and found Mr. Johnson sustained multiple injuries after being struck by two vehicles.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

City of Joliet Announces First-Ever Holiday Lights Map Bill Daley Wants Changes Made To Nominating Petition Process Cubs Face Friday Deadline To Tender Contract To Addison Russell Mike Ditka Improving After Suffering Heart Attack Illinois State Police Storm: Significant Threat to Motorists Winter Storm Warning Until 9 a.m.
Comments