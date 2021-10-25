Pedestrian Struck and Killed On I-57

One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 57 near Peotone on Sunday evening. Illinois State Police responded to southbound I-57 just after 7:15 Sunday evening to a report of a disabled vehicle around Mile Post 326. When troopers arrived on the scene, they found 50-year-old Earl Rice Jr. was struck by a vehicle in the left lane of oncoming traffic, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Crews had the interstate shut down for about two-and-a-half hours for investigation. No word on what vehicle struck Mr. Rice Jr. and the investigation is ongoing.