Illinois State Police are currently investigating a Sunday morning one car crash in which a pedestrian was fatally stuck. It was on Sunday, August 12th, at 12:25 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at Larkin Avenue that a Chrysler Town & Country stuck a pedestrian that was walking the lanes of traffic. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Will County Coroner. The pedestrian has not been identified and the Illinois State Police continues to investigate.