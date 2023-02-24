Penguin To Publish ‘Classic’ Roald Dahl Books After Backlash

LONDON (AP) – Publisher Penguin Random House says it will publish “classic” unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl’s children’s novels, after criticism of cuts and rewrites intended to make the books suitable for modern readers.

The company said Dahl’s 17 kids’ books will be published later this year in their original form as “The Roald Dahl Classic Collection.”

It said that it will also keep the new editions, so that “readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl’s stories they prefer.”

The move comes after criticism of changes made to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and other books, in which passages relating to weight, mental health, gender and race were altered.

Some writers and free-speech groups condemned the changes as censorship.