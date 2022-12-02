1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pentagon Debuts Its New Stealth Bomber, The B-21 Raider

December 2, 2022 5:29AM CST
Share
Pentagon Debuts Its New Stealth Bomber, The B-21 Raider

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States’ newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development.

The new bomber is part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China.

The B-21 Raider gets its name from the 1942 Doolittle Raid over Tokyo and is the first new American bomber aircraft built in more than 30 years.

Almost every aspect of the B-21 Raider program is classified.

The Pentagon is providing the public its first glimpse of the Raider at an invitation-only event in Palmdale, California, on Friday.

Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is building the Raider, which will take its first flight next year.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
2

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
3

Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust
4

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
5

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death

Recent Posts