1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pentagon Drops COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Troops

January 10, 2023 5:34PM CST
Share
Pentagon Drops COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Troops

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon has formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated.

Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since new legislation signed into law on December 23 gave him 30 days to rescind the mandate.

The Defense Department had already stopped all related personnel actions, such as discharging troops who refused the shot.

Popular Posts

1

Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
2

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
3

Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
4

Joliet Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting
5

Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round

Recent Posts