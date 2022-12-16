1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pentagon Has Received ‘Several Hundreds’ Of New UFO Reports

December 16, 2022 2:48PM CST
Share
Pentagon Has Received ‘Several Hundreds’ Of New UFO Reports

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new Pentagon office set up to track reports of unidentified flying objects has received “several hundreds” of new reports, but no evidence so far of alien life.

That’s according to the leadership of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

It was set up in July and is responsible for not only tracking unidentified objects in the sky, but also underwater or in space.

The office was established following more than a year of attention on unidentified flying objects that military pilots have observed but have sometimes been reluctant to report due to fear of stigma.

 

Popular Posts

1

Arrest Made In Death of Lockport Mom and One Year-old Daughter
2

Bolingbrook Police: Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Three For Drug Possession
3

Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville
4

Joliet Man Sentenced to 12 Years in 2018 Shooting
5

Crest Hill Police Track Down Tip, Not Giving Up On Finding Missing Woman

Recent Posts