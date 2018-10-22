“Person of Interest” in Custody in Case of Missing Joliet Woman

Joliet police now have a “person of interest” in custody, related to the disappearance of Joliet resident, Ashley Tucker. The 25-year old Tucker has now been missing for more than a week … since around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 13th, near the 21-hundred block of Tamarack, on the city’s east side.

42-year old Peter Zabala was brought into custody late yesterday on a Will County warrant for failing to comply with the sex offender registration act, and for questioning in the disappearance of the missing woman. Police believe Zabala was the last person to see Tucker before she went missing.

Tucker is described as 5-foot, 3-inches tall, weighing approximately 120-pounds. Tucker has the word “CLEO” tattooed on her left wrist, and the word “MONA” tattooed on her right wrist. Police ask that anyone who may come in contact with Tucker, to please call 9-1-1.